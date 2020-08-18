Media player
Storm Ellen: Weather warnings in place
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Northern Ireland ahead of the arrival of Storm Ellen.
Unseasonably strong winds are forecast over the next couple of days, with speeds up to 60mph.
18 Aug 2020
