Video

The Health Minister Robin Swann gives an update on coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

He is joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Ian Young.

It is the first official briefing to take place on coronavirus at Stormont in six weeks.

The Deparment of Health has now reported 559 coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland and 298 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last seven days.