Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NI Health Minister Robin Swann gives an update on coronavirus.
The Health Minister Robin Swann gives an update on coronavirus in Northern Ireland.
He is joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Ian Young.
It is the first official briefing to take place on coronavirus at Stormont in six weeks.
The Deparment of Health has now reported 559 coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland and 298 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last seven days.
-
18 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-53811842/ni-health-minister-robin-swann-gives-an-update-on-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window