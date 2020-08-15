Video

Austin Harper went to the War Museum Memorial VJ day service in Belfast on Saturday to remember his father Hugh Harper from Whitehouse, County Antrim.

The pilot, who joined the RAF in 1938, ended up in a prisoner of war camp in Singapore in 1941.

He managed to escape but was captured in Java in Indonesia in March 1942 and then was transported back to Singapore where he "spent a short time in the infamous Changi prison" and then was taken to back to Japan.

He arrived in November 1942 and was then sent to work in a shipyard about 20 miles north of Hiroshima where he worked as a carpenter – though his son said he could not “drive nail into a straight line”.

He remembers that on 6 August 1945 he was going to work in the shipyard and heard a noise and tremor.

What he thought was an earthquake was actually the dropping of the first atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

