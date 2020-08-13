'I came to work as a fisherman, now I'm a footballer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The African fishermen turning to gaelic football

Meet the fishermen from Ghana taking up gaelic football after going to work in Northern Ireland.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Aug 2020