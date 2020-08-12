Video

Famous for its panoramic views and spectacular scenery, the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail in County Fermanagh has become a popular tourist destination.

However, with increasing visitor numbers, social distancing has become difficult on the 1.2m-wide boardwalk.

Concerns have also been raised about damage to the local environment as a result of a high volume of visitors to the site.

When it first opened in 2015 it attracted fewer than 3,000 visitors in its first year.

But during the second weekend of August this year twice that number visited in a 24-hour period.