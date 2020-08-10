'People understand lives are at stake'

Video

Shoppers and retailers in Northern Ireland have been adapting after masks became compulsory in shops and other enclosed indoor spaces.

The decision was taken by ministers last week as part of efforts to suppress Covid-19. Infections in NI have risen three-fold since early July.

Stormont said it wanted enforcement to be light-touch but warned fines of up to £60 were possible.

There are exemptions including for staff in shops, children under 13 and those with an illness or impairment.

The Department of Health said it would be an offence to breach the law without having a "reasonable excuse".

But some retailers have said they still lack clarity on the issue.

