Morgan Barnard: Mum skydives to mark son's 18th birthday
On St Patrick's Day in 2019 Morgan Barnard was one of three teenagers who died in a crush at a disco outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
To mark his 18th birthday, his mother Maria took part in a skydive.
As well as paying tribute to her son, she is raising money for groups that supported the community in the aftermath of the tragedy.
She said she knew Morgan would have done something "really extravagant and mad" to mark the occasion and a skydive seemed fitting.
"I can't get any closer to him than 10,000ft in the air" she said.
10 Aug 2020
