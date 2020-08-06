Media player
'Fly-campers' put NI beauty spots at risk
With more people holidaying at home this year, a number of conservation groups have said that the problem of ‘fly-camping’ is growing in areas like the Mournes and Causeway Coast.
This is where groups camp out in an area before abandoning their tents and waste and even leaving fires burning.
This causes environmental harm and is also preventing conservation work from being carried out.
06 Aug 2020
