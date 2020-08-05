John Hume: A peacemaker's final journey

Video

John Hume, one of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement, was "a man who gave his life for his country, and his health", mourners at his funeral have heard.

The former SDLP leader and Nobel Prize laureate died on Monday aged 83.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, there were limited numbers at the funeral Mass in St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.

Fr Farren, who gave the homily at the Mass, said the long-standing politician always "made peace visible for others".

During the funeral Mass, John Hume's son, John, addressed mourners.

Summing up his Dad’s life in a few minutes is “not an easy task”, he said.

He said that for “a man who supposedly had only one single transferable speech, Dad did a lot of different things in his life”.

“He also made us laugh, dream, think and sometimes look at him and scratch our heads in amazement."