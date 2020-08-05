'He was there for all of us throughout his life'
The funeral of Nobel laureate John Hume has taken place in Londonderry.

Addressing the congregation, his son John Hume Jr described his dad as someone who "was there for all of us throughout his life".

  • 05 Aug 2020