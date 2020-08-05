Media player
Video
Watch: Funeral Mass for Nobel laureate John Hume
Live coverage of the funeral of Nobel Peace Prize winner and prominent Northern Ireland politician, John Hume
The former SDLP leader passed away on Monday, aged 83.
05 Aug 2020
