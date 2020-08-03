Video

Former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume has died at the age of 83.

Politicians and others have been paying tribute to him and his long career, from the civil rights movement to the Good Friday Agreement.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said he was a "political titan" and former US President Bill Clinton praised his "unshakeable commitment to nonviolence".

Mr Hume was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, along with the then leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, David Trimble.

Lord Trimble said Mr Hume's contribution to politics in Northern Ireland meant that he was "moving into history".

Read more here.