Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Denis Murray: John Hume 'was a giant of world politics'
Former BBC Ireland Correspondent Denis Murray picks out some key moments in the life of one Northern Ireland's foremost political leaders, John Hume.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner and prominent Northern Ireland politician died in a nursing home following a long period of illness.
-
03 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-53637802/denis-murray-john-hume-was-a-giant-of-world-politicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window