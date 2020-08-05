San Jose ‘safe haven’ for Hume after Adams’ talks

Video

In April 1993, it was made public that Gerry Adams and John Hume had been holding secret talks about ending violence in Northern Ireland.

The SDLP leader faced criticism for the dialogue with the Sinn Féin leader.

In the midst of a media frenzy, Mr Hume sought refuge in an unlikely setting.

Former Mayor of San Jose, California, Tom McEnerny recalls: "I met John through a close friend because I had connections with Silicon Valley and John was always interested in economic development so we became friends and would frequently visit each other.

"In the Spring of 1993, San Jose became a safe haven for John. You could see he was under a great deal of pressure because of the Hume-Adams talks becoming public.

"I could see that in him and I remember him saying: 'It's a difficult situation and I don't know how it will end'."

The Hume-Adams talks were controversial because the IRA was still heavily involved in violence, but Mr Hume's aim was to persuade republicans to commit to exclusively democratic means.

The talks helped to lay the foundations for the 1994 IRA ceasefire and later negotiations which resulted in the Good Friday Agreement.

Reflecting on Mr Hume's decision, Mr McEnerny said: "He did the right thing and because of that the name John Hume will be spoken of for many years after most of us our gone."

John Hume's body has been brought to St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry, ahead of his funeral on Wednesday.

