John Hume: A political life in front of camera
Nobel Peace Prize winner and former SDLP leader John Hume has died aged 83.
He died in the early hours of Monday at Owen Mor nursing home in Londonderry.
One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, he helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles.
The former teacher came to prominence during the Civil Rights Movement in 1968. He was one of the founding members of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in 1970.
He became leader of the party in 1979, a post which he relinquished in November 2001.
Read more here.
03 Aug 2020
