Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has voiced support for his party leader Arlene Foster.

Mrs Foster faced a rebellion in the DUP ranks on Tuesday when 11 assembly members refused to vote for a controversial piece of Stormont legislation.

Two more failed to turn up to vote.

MPs Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Sammy Wilson, along with Nigel Dodds also cautioned her against the Executive Committee Functions Bill.

It is an unprecedented move and has thrown the first minister's authority into the spotlight.

BBC News NI's Political Correspondent Gareth Gordon spoke to Mr Poots on Thursday morning.