Fire at Foyle Port in Londonderry
Video

Firefighters are currently dealing with a large blaze at Foyle Port in Londonderry.

Police have appealed for people to avoid the area around Port Road, Strathfoyle.

They also advised local residents to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.

Video credit: Jon Livesley

  • 29 Jul 2020