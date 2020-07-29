Media player
Fire at Foyle Port in Londonderry
Firefighters are currently dealing with a large blaze at Foyle Port in Londonderry.
Police have appealed for people to avoid the area around Port Road, Strathfoyle.
They also advised local residents to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.
Read more here..
Video credit: Jon Livesley
29 Jul 2020
