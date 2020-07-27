Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'I agree with Spain quarantine rule change'
New rules have come into force which require anyone travelling to the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days.
It follows a spike in the rate of coronavirus infections in Spain.
Passengers arriving at Belfast International Airport on Monday morning gave their views on the new rules.
-
27 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-53560034/coronavirus-i-agree-with-spain-quarantine-rule-changeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window