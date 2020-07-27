'I agree with Spain quarantine rule change'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'I agree with Spain quarantine rule change'

New rules have come into force which require anyone travelling to the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days.

It follows a spike in the rate of coronavirus infections in Spain.

Passengers arriving at Belfast International Airport on Monday morning gave their views on the new rules.

Read more on this story.

  • 27 Jul 2020