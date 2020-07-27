Media player
Spanish risk too great to delay quarantine - Swann
The risk to the population of NI was "too great" to delay a 14-day travel quarantine for those travelling from Spain, the health minister has said.
Robin Swann told the assembly the detailed scientific information he received showed the weekly Covid-19 case rate in Spain had doubled.
"The health and safety of the people of Northern Ireland is my main priority," he said.
27 Jul 2020
