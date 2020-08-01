Video

India Atkinson has become a social media sensation for educating people about her disability.

The 20-year-old from Belfast has Symbrachydactyly, a rare condition meaning she was born without fingers on her left hand.

She says there is often a stigma attached to having a disability and she wants to make others feel comfortable by showing it off.

She started making TikTok videos to address common misconceptions about her disability using humour.

Growing up, India often heard the word "weird" being used to describe her hand. Had there been someone with a disability she could have looked up to on social media, she says, it would have given her more confidence.

Video journalist: Emily McGarvey