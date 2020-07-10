'The trauma began and it didn't end'

Video

The family of a young girl shot dead by a soldier in County Armagh in 1976 are calling for a fresh investigation.

Majella O'Hare, 12, was fatally wounded going to church in Whitecross.

Solicitors have written to the PSNI asking it to appoint an outside team to examine the case, stating previous investigations lacked independence.

It comes at a time when there is controversy surrounding proposals to deal with the past, with the government committed to protecting veterans.

Michael O'Hare, the victim's brother, said: "I am fighting for justice for Majella and if it weren't for the actions of the soldier she would still be with us."

Majella's father was a caretaker in the local school close to where his daughter was shot and was one of the first to arrive on the scene.

Michael O'Hare says his father never recovered from the trauma.

"When my father arrived he knew that one of the children had been injured and hurt, but he didn't know it was Majella," he said.

"He ran to provide assistance and found it was his own daughter. The trauma began there and then and it didn't stop."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken