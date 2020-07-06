Video

Inside Politics' virtual tour has arrived in Foyle.

Enda McClafferty is joined on Zoom by constituency MLAs Martina Anderson (Sinn Féin), Sinead McLaughlin (SDLP) and Gary Middleton (DUP) to discuss the ongoing row over the funeral of republican Bobby Storey, the medical school at Magee College and whether tourists should be quarantined.

It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 assembly and Westminster constituencies.

Get in touch. We want your questions for future editions - email inside.politics@bbc.co.uk