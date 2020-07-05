Micheál matters?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Red Lines: Profiling Taoiseach Micheál Martin

This week's Red Lines podcast takes a closer look at newly-installed taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

Mark Carruthers is joined by BBC News NI political correspondent Gareth Gordon, Belfast Telegraph political editor Suzanne Breen and Irish Times political editor Pat Leahy.

  • 05 Jul 2020