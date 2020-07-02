'She fell in with the devil - he controlled her'

Video

The mother of a woman murdered by her partner says that anyone experiencing domestic abuse should "seek help, go to the people you trust... because there's always a way out".

Joleen Corr, 27, was attacked in December 2016 and left needing 24-hour care. She later died from her injuries.

On Thursday, Michael O'Connor, 34, was sentenced to at least 16 years in prison for her murder.

Her mother, Carol Corr, said her daughter "fell in with the devil and the devil controlled her".