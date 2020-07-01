Video

First Minister Arlene Foster has called on Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill to apologise for her attendance at a funeral on Tuesday.

Ms O'Neill attended the funeral of republican Bobby Storey on Tuesday, alongside Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and former leader Gerry Adams.

She has defended her actions and said the funeral had taken place "in accordance" with coronavirus guidelines.

However, Mrs Foster said Ms O'Neill and her party needed to reflect on the public's anger.