Coronavirus: What to expect when Northern Ireland's pubs and restaurants reopen
Pubs and restaurants across Northern Ireland will reopen on Friday after being closed during lockdown.
With social distancing, screens and no live entertainment, going out will be different than before.
BBC News NI Business Reporter Richard Morgan explains what changes customers will see.
03 Jul 2020
