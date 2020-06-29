Inside Politics Q&A - Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Video

Inside Politics Q&A - Mark Devenport zooms into Fermanagh and South Tyrone to talk to MLAs Jemma Dolan (Sinn Féin) and Rosemary Barton (UUP) and DUP councillor Deborah Erskine about MLA allowances, infrastructure and childcare.

It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 Assembly and Westminster constituencies.

