Inside Politics Q&A - Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Inside Politics Q&A - Mark Devenport zooms into Fermanagh and South Tyrone to talk to MLAs Jemma Dolan (Sinn Féin) and Rosemary Barton (UUP) and DUP councillor Deborah Erskine about MLA allowances, infrastructure and childcare.
It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 Assembly and Westminster constituencies.
Get in touch. We want your questions for future editions - email inside.politics@bbc.co.uk
29 Jun 2020
