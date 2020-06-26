Video

More criminals in Northern Ireland are using social media and the dark web to sell drugs, according to a senior police officer.

Det Supt Rachel Shields said officers had also adapted their tactics to combat the online sale of illegal drugs.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reported a 15% increase in drug-related arrests during the last year.

Cannabis was the most commonly seized drug, followed by benzodiazepines.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken