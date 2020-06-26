Media player
Drugs in Northern Ireland 'causing significant harm in our communities'
More criminals in Northern Ireland are using social media and the dark web to sell drugs, according to a senior police officer.
Det Supt Rachel Shields said officers had also adapted their tactics to combat the online sale of illegal drugs.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reported a 15% increase in drug-related arrests during the last year.
Cannabis was the most commonly seized drug, followed by benzodiazepines.
