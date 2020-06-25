Video

Michael Portillo talks to Mark Carruthers and UCD historian, Prof Diarmaid Ferriter about his new RTE series 'Hawks and Doves', examining the Irish War Of Independence.

Mr Portillo is a former Conservative Party MP and cabinet minister and famously lost his seat in the 1997 Labour landslide - an event that coined the phrase "Portillo moment" to describe something surprising and momentous in politics.

He has become well-known as a TV presenter in recent years, with his new series looking back on the events of the War of Independence a century on.