Red Lines: Examining the Irish War of Independence
Michael Portillo talks to Mark Carruthers and UCD historian, Prof Diarmaid Ferriter about his new RTE series 'Hawks and Doves', examining the Irish War Of Independence.
Mr Portillo is a former Conservative Party MP and cabinet minister and famously lost his seat in the 1997 Labour landslide - an event that coined the phrase "Portillo moment" to describe something surprising and momentous in politics.
He has become well-known as a TV presenter in recent years, with his new series looking back on the events of the War of Independence a century on.
25 Jun 2020
