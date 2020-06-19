'It's like waking up into a nightmare'

Video

What would you do if a loved one simply didn't come home? Vanished.

It's an anguish felt by thousands of families across the UK every year.

Some live with heartache after a relative's body is found, others shoulder the burden of not knowing what happened.

Gerard Conway went missing from his home in Cookstown, County Tyrone, 13 years ago.

For his sister Joanne there is a deep sadness, coupled with a frustration that so many years have passed, and Gerard, then 32, is still gone, seemingly without a trace.

"It's had a huge impact on our family," she said.

"It's created so much tension, stress and anger. You need to find him in order to move on, fill the gap, fill the missing link."

For several weeks, the face of 33-year-old Michael Cullen stared out of "missing" posters on lamp-posts and flyers around his home city of Belfast.

His brother, Danny, described his family's shock when Michael’s body was discovered.

“When you'd wake up, it'd be like waking up to your nightmare. Around that time was devastating and I wouldn't wish it on anyone."

Read more here.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story you can contact the BBC Action line.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

Journalist: Fiona Murray

Producer: Karen Atkinson