Inside Politics Q&A arrives in South Belfast
The latest stop on the Inside Politics Q&A virtual tour of Northern Ireland is South Belfast, where Gareth Gordon talks to politicians representing all the parties in the constituency with an assembly seat.
Claire Bailey of the Green Party, Alliance's Paula Bradshaw, Matthew O'Toole of the SDLP, David Brooks of the DUP and Sinn Féin's John Gormley all feature.
They discuss post-lockdown life, Linfield's new kit and party pacts.
15 Jun 2020
