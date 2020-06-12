'History has been made by these birds'

Video

A record has been set with the biggest brood of chicks raised in Northern Ireland by one of our most impressive birds of prey.

Five peregrine falcon chicks are currently fledging on the nest, perched high up on the steep walls of a rural quarry.

It is the first time such a number has been recorded at a single site.

It has been described as a "once in a lifetime event" which has never been seen before in Northern Ireland.

