All non-essential shops can reopen from Friday

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: All non-essential shops can reopen from 12 June
Stormont's Economy Minister Diane Dodds has confirmed that all non-essential retailers can reopen to customers from Friday 12 June as part of measures to ease the coronavirus lockdown.
She said the move was dependent upon retailers implementing Covid-19 safety measures, as well as there being no increase in the spread of the virus by Thursday 11 June.
Large non-essential shops were allowed to reopen from Monday.
A decision on when shopping centres can reopen is yet to be made, but Mrs Dodds said this would be discussed by Northern Ireland Executive ministers next week.
-
08 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52970763/coronavirus-all-non-essential-shops-can-reopen-from-12-juneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window