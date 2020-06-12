'Nobody was born to be a racist'
Video

Racism in Northern Ireland: 'Nobody born to be a racist'

According to the 2011 census, 98.2% of Northern Ireland's population is white.

Many people of colour in the other 1.8% of the population have experienced racism.

BBC News NI spoke to black people from Northern Ireland about their experiences of racism and what needs to change.

Video journalists: Jordan Kenny and Sara Girvin

  • 12 Jun 2020
