'Nobody was born to be a racist'

Racism in Northern Ireland: 'Nobody born to be a racist'
According to the 2011 census, 98.2% of Northern Ireland's population is white.
Many people of colour in the other 1.8% of the population have experienced racism.
BBC News NI spoke to black people from Northern Ireland about their experiences of racism and what needs to change.
Video journalists: Jordan Kenny and Sara Girvin
12 Jun 2020
