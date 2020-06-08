'It's lovely to be back in the store'
Coronavirus: Larger retailers open their doors in NI

After weeks of closed doors and shutters, larger retailers have been reopening to customers as new lockdown restrictions are brought in.

From Monday, large non-food retailers can reopen, including car showrooms, electrical shops and phone shops.

All non-essential retailers can reopen in Northern Ireland from Friday, Stormont's economy minister has said.

