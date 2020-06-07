Couples’ joy as lockdown eases to allow weddings
Coronavirus: Couples’ joy as weddings return to Northern Ireland

From Monday, outdoor weddings can take place in Northern Ireland with up to 10 people present.

The devolved government has decided to allow them as part of its strategy to ease lockdown.

For weeks, couples who wanted to get married this summer haven’t been sure if they would be able to.

But now they - and people working in the wedding industry - are making plans, as Chris Page reports.

Video producer: Jordan Kenny

  • 07 Jun 2020
