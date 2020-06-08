‘He wasn’t partying with the angels, he was dead’

Video

Since 1998, more people have taken their own lives in Northern Ireland than were killed by violence during the Troubles.

Ex-republican prisoner Jim Donnelly is now a community worker in a deprived area of Belfast.

He tells BBC News NI of the affect one young man's death had on his friends.

The Department of Health has published a Mental Health Action Plan for Northern and there are a number of online resources available through the Public Health Agency.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this film, there is help available. If you live in Northern Ireland, you can call Lifeline, a 24 hour helpline on 0808 808 8000.

You can also contact the Samaritans on 116 123 in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. And there is list of organisations that may be able to help at bbc.co.uk/actionline.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

Animation: Sana Jasemi