Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: What are Northern Ireland's latest lockdown rules?
Lockdown restrictions are being eased in Northern Ireland on Monday as part of the next step of Stormont's recovery plan.
BBC News NI looks at what people can now do, and what restrictions and conditions are now in place.
-
08 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52936406/coronavirus-what-are-northern-ireland-s-latest-lockdown-rulesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window