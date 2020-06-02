'This is the start of the reform of our care home sector'
Health Minister Robin Swan has announced a further £11.7m in funding to support care homes.

The money will be used to help pay staff when off on sick leave, provide extra support for cleaning costs and to purchase specialist equipment.

Mr Swann said the funding was the start of the reform needed in the care home sector to make sure staff were supported and paid "appropriately".

