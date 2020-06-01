Media player
Inside Politics Q&A: Mark Devenport virtually visits North Antrim
Mark Devenport drops into North Antrim to talk to Mervyn Storey (DUP), Philip McGuigan (Sinn Féin), Jim Allister (TUV) and Darryl Wilson (UUP) about caravans, an assembly motion on abortion, Brexit and sport.
It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 assembly and Westminster constituencies.
Get in touch. We want your questions for future editions - email inside.politics@bbc.co.uk
01 Jun 2020
