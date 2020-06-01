Video

Mark Devenport drops into North Antrim to talk to Mervyn Storey (DUP), Philip McGuigan (Sinn Féin), Jim Allister (TUV) and Darryl Wilson (UUP) about caravans, an assembly motion on abortion, Brexit and sport.

It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 assembly and Westminster constituencies.

