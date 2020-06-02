'A lack of consistency around shielding'

Video

New guidance on shielding from coronavirus in NI must give clearer directions to those living with HIV, a leading charity has said.

HIV was not included on the government's list of conditions advising people to stay at home and shield for 12 weeks.

But GPs were given flexibility to write to people who they judged to be "clinically extremely vulnerable".

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said if anyone has concerns they should contact the clinical team responsible for their care.

Jacquie Richardson from the HIV charity, Positive Life, says many people were left "anxious and confused" and that there is a "lack of consistency".

Video journalist: Niall McCracken