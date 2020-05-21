Being in lockdown with my 13 children
The lockdown has been a challenging time for many parents who are struggling to entertain and educate their children while the restrictions are in place.

This is no different for Jennifer and Mark Johnston and their 13 children.

With the oldest being 22 and the youngest 12-weeks, Jennifer told BBC News NI how they've been getting on.

