Priest pranks parishioners with The Sash at Mass
Part of The Sash - a traditional Protestant tune - was played in a Catholic church in County Fermanagh instead of a final hymn at Sunday Mass.
Lisnaskea parish priest Canon Jimmy McPhillips apologised to viewers of the online service, saying he had played the wrong music.
Footage of the musical mishap was widely shared on social media, but the priest has now said it was a staged gag to cheer up his parishioners.
Footage courtesy of Church Services TV.
21 May 2020
