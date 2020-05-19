What are NI’s new lockdown rules?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: What are Northern Ireland's new lockdown rules?
Ministers in Northern Ireland have agreed to ease more lockdown restrictions as part of the first step of their recovery plan.
The guidelines, which apply to Northern Ireland only, are the first step out of five.
BBC News NI looks at what people can now do, and what changes they have to adopt.
-
19 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52723488/coronavirus-what-are-northern-ireland-s-new-lockdown-rulesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window