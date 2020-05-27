Canine company a lifeline in lockdown

Video

Eoin Ward has Down’s syndrome, autism and ADHD.

“He’s non-verbal and being around other people is quite difficult for Eoin," said his mother Susan.

“He can be easily frustrated and can then get aggressive, so looking after Eoin is a full-time job.”

But things started to change earlier this year for the 13-year-old from Londonderry after the arrival of assistance dog Leo.

“From day one, Eoin showed an interest in Leo - and Leo was very aware that Eoin was different and caught on very quickly that Eoin didn’t like him being boisterous," said Mrs Ward.

"They just became friends and he’s been a great distraction to Eoin.

“When Eoin is getting frustrated it’s almost like Leo redirects him, and if it looks like Eoin is going to kick off you’ll see Leo come over and just set a ball at his feet and just give him that different focus."

Assistance Dogs Northern Ireland (ADNI) was funded to train, place and support 75 assistance dogs with families across Northern Ireland.

The National Lottery Community Fund has provided extra funding to help support families with assistance dogs during lockdown.

ADNI's Geraldine McCaughey said: “You have people being furloughed or losing their jobs and then, on top of that, the pressure of home schooling.

“What we find is that the dogs are the best anxiety busters around and they’re needed more than ever during lockdown, not just for the child but for the whole family.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken