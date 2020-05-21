Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What role would a mental health champion play?
A mental health champion for Northern Ireland would act as a "government advocate" and "challenger of decisions", Health Minister Robin Swann has said.
But while some groups have supported the creation of the the new post, others question whether it will have sufficient powers and be independent.
Video journalist: Niall McCracken
-
21 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52683528/what-role-would-a-mental-health-champion-playRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window