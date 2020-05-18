Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'It's nice to get out in the fresh air again'
Garden centres and recycling centres in NI can reopen from today, as part of the first steps to ease lockdown.
Marriage ceremonies where a person is terminally ill are also allowed.
Last week, the executive published a five-phase blueprint for lifting restrictions but it did not include a timeframe.
Ministers have been meeting to decide whether the latest scientific advice means other restrictions can be lifted.
-
18 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52683526/coronavirus-it-s-nice-to-get-out-in-the-fresh-air-againRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window