Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus lockdown: 'We will not be driven by a timetable'
First Minister Arlene Foster has said she knows some people will be disappointed by the lack of a timetable for lifting the coronavirus lockdown.
The Northern Ireland Executive set out a five-step blueprint on Tuesday, but there are no dates for when each stage might begin.
Mrs Foster told the assembly she knew this was not what some people wanted, but the roadmap provided an indication for people about how the next weeks and months might evolve.
-
12 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52636859/coronavirus-lockdown-we-will-not-be-driven-by-a-timetableRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window