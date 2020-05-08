Video

Commemorative events for VE Day may have been cancelled, but Bob Lingwood is thankful to see the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War Two.

Mr Lingwood, who was in the Royal Signals, was stationed in Palestine when news of the Nazi defeat spread through his camp.

Having been looking forward to returning home to his wife, Mr Lingwood said she didn't recognise him at first.

"I had blonde hair, white, brown skin after three-and-a-half years of constant sunshine," he told BBC News NI.