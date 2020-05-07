Media player
Coronavirus: New bedtime routine for neonatal babies
Baby Jane was born in March weighing only 2lb 15oz.
Home now with her parents Lorraine and David Armstrong, Jane had to stay in Craigavon Hospital's neonatal unit for nine weeks.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions mum and dad could only visit for two hours each day.
However, thanks to an initiative started by advanced neonatal nurse practitioner Colm Darby which utilises mobile technologies, families such as the Armstrongs are able to read to their child at bedtime.
07 May 2020
